Bellflower, CA
13419 Faust Ave.
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

13419 Faust Ave.

13419 Faust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Faust Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in Great Bellflower Neighborhood! - This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home is well situated on a quiet inside lot location in a prime Bellflower area, close to schools, shopping and parks. A long driveway leads to a large fenced rear yard with a detached 2 car garage, a patio, water fountain and lushly landscaped garden. The interior of the home boasts original hardwood floors, and open living/dining area that connects to a nice kitchen that comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. All three bedrooms are standard sized and come with ceiling fans and two large windows each with blinds. There is a large step down Den with lots of windows that open to the rear yard.

To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/014ad866-a4a9-4c2b-899d-4e9b9c3fe441

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4103332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Faust Ave. have any available units?
13419 Faust Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 Faust Ave. have?
Some of 13419 Faust Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Faust Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Faust Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Faust Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 13419 Faust Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 13419 Faust Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Faust Ave. offers parking.
Does 13419 Faust Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Faust Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Faust Ave. have a pool?
No, 13419 Faust Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Faust Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13419 Faust Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Faust Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 Faust Ave. has units with dishwashers.
