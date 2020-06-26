13419 Faust Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in Great Bellflower Neighborhood! - This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home is well situated on a quiet inside lot location in a prime Bellflower area, close to schools, shopping and parks. A long driveway leads to a large fenced rear yard with a detached 2 car garage, a patio, water fountain and lushly landscaped garden. The interior of the home boasts original hardwood floors, and open living/dining area that connects to a nice kitchen that comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. All three bedrooms are standard sized and come with ceiling fans and two large windows each with blinds. There is a large step down Den with lots of windows that open to the rear yard.



To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":

https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/014ad866-a4a9-4c2b-899d-4e9b9c3fe441



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4103332)