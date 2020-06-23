All apartments in Bellflower
10427 Hayford Street

10427 Hayford Street · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Hayford Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 Bath end unit garden condo features a long list of amenities including tile flooring throughout most of the home, central a/c & heat and 2 large bedrooms. The main living room features large windows with vertical blinds and opens the the spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a suite of appliances. The Master bedroom has a wall to wall wardrobe closet, vaulted ceilings an en-suite bathroom and a large sliding glass door that opens to the large, private patio. The home also features an attached 2 car garage with a washer/dryer and a remote opener. The HOA amenities include a spa, sun deck area, pool and direct access to a large park.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1900

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 Hayford Street have any available units?
10427 Hayford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10427 Hayford Street have?
Some of 10427 Hayford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 Hayford Street currently offering any rent specials?
10427 Hayford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 Hayford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 Hayford Street is pet friendly.
Does 10427 Hayford Street offer parking?
Yes, 10427 Hayford Street does offer parking.
Does 10427 Hayford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10427 Hayford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 Hayford Street have a pool?
Yes, 10427 Hayford Street has a pool.
Does 10427 Hayford Street have accessible units?
No, 10427 Hayford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 Hayford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 Hayford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
