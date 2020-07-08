All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:40 PM

10037 Beach St

10037 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

10037 Beach Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cdc48007b ---- This home has all the amenities and square footage you\'re looking for! Your search stops NOW! With a little over 2 thousand square feet, this home welcomes with you with great curb appeal, 2 large living rooms, Floor to Ceiling 2 sided fireplace, recessed lighting, and a separate dining room area. The kitchen boasts a huge island that opens up to one of the living rooms, a new dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Long hallway leads you to 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom features walk in closet that leads you to its own private bathroom. Large backyard features a large covered patio area with outdoor speakers, perfect for entertaining, and a huge grass area with a variety of fruit trees! Home also offers central AC/Heating, washer/dryer hookups, solar panels (significantly reduces your electric bill!), and a 2 car garage!! This home will not last long! Call now to schedule a showing! Alarm system (ADT) available but tenant pays monthly service if they choose to use it. Pet Policy: Cats Allowed, Small Dogs Allowed Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1964 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Vinyl Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Central Ac And Heat Fruit Trees Large Backyard Nest Thermostat Outdoor Speakers Solar Panels Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 Beach St have any available units?
10037 Beach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 Beach St have?
Some of 10037 Beach St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
10037 Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 Beach St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10037 Beach St is pet friendly.
Does 10037 Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 10037 Beach St offers parking.
Does 10037 Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10037 Beach St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 Beach St have a pool?
No, 10037 Beach St does not have a pool.
Does 10037 Beach St have accessible units?
No, 10037 Beach St does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 Beach St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10037 Beach St has units with dishwashers.

