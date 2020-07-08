10037 Beach St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cdc48007b ---- This home has all the amenities and square footage you\'re looking for! Your search stops NOW! With a little over 2 thousand square feet, this home welcomes with you with great curb appeal, 2 large living rooms, Floor to Ceiling 2 sided fireplace, recessed lighting, and a separate dining room area. The kitchen boasts a huge island that opens up to one of the living rooms, a new dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Long hallway leads you to 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom features walk in closet that leads you to its own private bathroom. Large backyard features a large covered patio area with outdoor speakers, perfect for entertaining, and a huge grass area with a variety of fruit trees! Home also offers central AC/Heating, washer/dryer hookups, solar panels (significantly reduces your electric bill!), and a 2 car garage!! This home will not last long! Call now to schedule a showing! Alarm system (ADT) available but tenant pays monthly service if they choose to use it. Pet Policy: Cats Allowed, Small Dogs Allowed Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1964 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Vinyl Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Central Ac And Heat Fruit Trees Large Backyard Nest Thermostat Outdoor Speakers Solar Panels Washer/Dryer Hook Ups