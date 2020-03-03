6813 Chanslor Ave

Amenities
Cozy Duplex with a Yard in the City of Bell - Property Id: 214851
Cozy Duplex in the city of Bell. With a big yard. There are a total of 6 other small cottage style houses on the lot. Washer/Dryer on site . Woodlike floors throughout. Brand New Paint. Section 8 OK.
Minimum Credit Score 600
Income Requirement: 2.5x monthly rent
No dogs, not cats- No prior evictions.
Please call for more information or 562 9270445 from 1 to 6 pm . Section 8 ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214851
