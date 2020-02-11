327 Bell Canyon Road

Amenities

Beautiful Spanish Hacienda for lease located in the prestigious Bell Canyon community. From the moment you enter you are struck by the volume of the high beamed ceilings complimented by the ascending staircase adorned in hand-painted Spanish tile. While this immaculately maintained home is loaded with traditional features, it has the modern open floor plan great for entertaining. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and Spanish glass counters. The custom double-sided fireplace warms both the elegant formal dining room and family room. The generous family room is complimented by rich hardwood flooring, found both inside and out, and the wall of glass doors that open onto the private oasis. The grand Master Suite is located upstairs, complete with his and hers sinks, and a private patio that looks out onto the verdant grounds and vista-like pool. The multi-tiered backyard is complete with a pool, BBQ area, upper viewing deck, and lounging area - a true entertainer's yard! The Community of Bell Canyon was designed with the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle in mind, offering a 24 hour guard-gated entry, residents-only park, direct access to the Santa Monica Nature Preserve, community tennis courts and clubhouse, resident’s gym, organized adult/children’s events throughout the year, award-winning Las Virgenes school district with school bus service to the community, and minutes to freeways, beaches and LA’s best shopping and dining locations.