Bell Canyon, CA
327 Bell Canyon Road
Last updated February 11 2020

327 Bell Canyon Road

327 Bell Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

327 Bell Canyon Boulevard, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Spanish Hacienda for lease located in the prestigious Bell Canyon community. From the moment you enter you are struck by the volume of the high beamed ceilings complimented by the ascending staircase adorned in hand-painted Spanish tile. While this immaculately maintained home is loaded with traditional features, it has the modern open floor plan great for entertaining. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and Spanish glass counters. The custom double-sided fireplace warms both the elegant formal dining room and family room. The generous family room is complimented by rich hardwood flooring, found both inside and out, and the wall of glass doors that open onto the private oasis. The grand Master Suite is located upstairs, complete with his and hers sinks, and a private patio that looks out onto the verdant grounds and vista-like pool. The multi-tiered backyard is complete with a pool, BBQ area, upper viewing deck, and lounging area - a true entertainer's yard! The Community of Bell Canyon was designed with the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle in mind, offering a 24 hour guard-gated entry, residents-only park, direct access to the Santa Monica Nature Preserve, community tennis courts and clubhouse, resident’s gym, organized adult/children’s events throughout the year, award-winning Las Virgenes school district with school bus service to the community, and minutes to freeways, beaches and LA’s best shopping and dining locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have any available units?
327 Bell Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 327 Bell Canyon Road have?
Some of 327 Bell Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Bell Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
327 Bell Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Bell Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 327 Bell Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Bell Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Bell Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
