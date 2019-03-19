All apartments in Bell Canyon
232 Saddlebow Road
232 Saddlebow Road

232 Saddlebow Road · No Longer Available
232 Saddlebow Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
microwave
pool
hot tub
Set amid the Bell Canyon Park mountains, conveniently located at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, rests this expansive Mediterranean estate. Walls of massive windows bathe the home in natural light while showcasing spectacular views of rolling hills. The spacious kitchen encompasses the perfect space to entertain family and friends alike. Overlooking a stately great room, offering two large refrigerators, two dishwashers, three sinks, two ovens, granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, and butlers pantry, the functional options are endless. Ultra high ceilings add to this already voluminous floor plan featuring 5 bedrooms, which includes a downstairs master suite, 6 baths, and 2 powder rooms, second-floor bonus room, plus multi-purpose room with large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room. Rounding out this pristine estate is the swimmers, salt water pool/spa, space for sports court, flat grassy pad, and boundless unobstructed views of what feels like untouched wildlife surrounding. The property also available for purchase.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Saddlebow Road have any available units?
232 Saddlebow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 232 Saddlebow Road have?
Some of 232 Saddlebow Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Saddlebow Road currently offering any rent specials?
232 Saddlebow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Saddlebow Road pet-friendly?
No, 232 Saddlebow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road offer parking?
No, 232 Saddlebow Road does not offer parking.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Saddlebow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road have a pool?
Yes, 232 Saddlebow Road has a pool.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road have accessible units?
No, 232 Saddlebow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Saddlebow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Saddlebow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Saddlebow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
