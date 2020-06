Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Barstow RD - Property Id: 134179



Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment with Carpet flooring comes with Stove and Microwave. Has a Patio alone with Laundry room access. Unit comes with A Parking spot and Property is gated . Owner pays for water and trash. Unit is pet friendly with no pet rent or deposit!

