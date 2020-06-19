All apartments in Baldwin Park
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Additional improvements include newly laminated hardwood floors in living room, family room, and bedrooms. The property has both central AC and heating units as well as ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the living room. Comes with a large patio with a pool and plenty of open backyard space. The property is in a very convenient location, with easy access to the 10 and 605 freeways just a few minutes away. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have any available units?
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have?
Some of 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3446 Baldwin Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.

