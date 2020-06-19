3446 Baldwin Park Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Additional improvements include newly laminated hardwood floors in living room, family room, and bedrooms. The property has both central AC and heating units as well as ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the living room. Comes with a large patio with a pool and plenty of open backyard space. The property is in a very convenient location, with easy access to the 10 and 605 freeways just a few minutes away. Come see for yourself!