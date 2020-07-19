18722 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Please note, inquires submitted without dates in which you would need occupancy will not be responded to.



Located just 10 minutes away from the Moscone Center and the Fairmont Hotel, this furnished studio in San Francisco is ideal for an extended work stay or transitioning during a relocation.



Situated in an extremely private area, but with a stunning view of the Bay Bridge from the rooftop deck, its perfect for busy professionals who need a quiet space to work after hours. Its just a quick walk to Fishermans Wharf, high end restaurants, and other great attractions, and there is a trolley car stop just outside.



The studio is fully furnished with luxurious and modern pieces that make you feel right at home. Plenty of space for dining, cooking, and relaxing are located in the main area, and the bedroom is tucked behind a partial wall just off the kitchen. The bathroom has a tiled shower and plenty of room to move around as you prepare for your days.



This studio is more than just a fancy hotel youll find all the creature comforts you need to feel at home here. Outside, there is a back patio shared with the residents of the unit on the other side of the duplex, as well as a rooftop deck with plenty of space for lounging and eating. The duplex also has a private hot tub perfect for unwinding after a long day.



In total, the property includes 600 square feet of indoor living space, along with plenty of room outside for getting some fresh air in total comfort. The rent includes the cost of Wi-Fi, cable, and the use of the washer and dryer in the building. The view from the roof includes the Bay and the city skyline. A small cleaning fee takes care of your housekeeping needs during your stay, so you have nothing to worry about except enjoying the city and relaxing in your private studio apartment.



Pets and smoking are not allowed in this studio rental. While this studio does not include any parking accommodations, it is located so close to major forms of tran