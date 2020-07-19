All apartments in Baldwin Park
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

18722 Pacific Avenue

18722 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18722 Pacific Ave, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Please note, inquires submitted without dates in which you would need occupancy will not be responded to.

Located just 10 minutes away from the Moscone Center and the Fairmont Hotel, this furnished studio in San Francisco is ideal for an extended work stay or transitioning during a relocation.

Situated in an extremely private area, but with a stunning view of the Bay Bridge from the rooftop deck, its perfect for busy professionals who need a quiet space to work after hours. Its just a quick walk to Fishermans Wharf, high end restaurants, and other great attractions, and there is a trolley car stop just outside.

The studio is fully furnished with luxurious and modern pieces that make you feel right at home. Plenty of space for dining, cooking, and relaxing are located in the main area, and the bedroom is tucked behind a partial wall just off the kitchen. The bathroom has a tiled shower and plenty of room to move around as you prepare for your days.

This studio is more than just a fancy hotel youll find all the creature comforts you need to feel at home here. Outside, there is a back patio shared with the residents of the unit on the other side of the duplex, as well as a rooftop deck with plenty of space for lounging and eating. The duplex also has a private hot tub perfect for unwinding after a long day.

In total, the property includes 600 square feet of indoor living space, along with plenty of room outside for getting some fresh air in total comfort. The rent includes the cost of Wi-Fi, cable, and the use of the washer and dryer in the building. The view from the roof includes the Bay and the city skyline. A small cleaning fee takes care of your housekeeping needs during your stay, so you have nothing to worry about except enjoying the city and relaxing in your private studio apartment.

Pets and smoking are not allowed in this studio rental. While this studio does not include any parking accommodations, it is located so close to major forms of tran

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
18722 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 18722 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 18722 Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18722 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18722 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18722 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18722 Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18722 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18722 Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 18722 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18722 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18722 Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18722 Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18722 Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
