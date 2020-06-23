All apartments in Baldwin Park
13753 Los Angeles Street

13753 Los Angeles Street · No Longer Available
Location

13753 Los Angeles Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
TOWNHOME Ready to move in ** Three bedroom, One plus ¾ bathrooms and attached two car garage with remote ** centrally located in a nice, small complex ** Gated and secured ** Close to offices, shops, and restaurants ** just finish full remodeling - fresh paint throughout in neutral tones; ready for your decorating touches. Gleaming new laminate wood floors and new tile floors in kitchen and bath ** Washer and dryer hookup in unit ** the living room is open to the kitchen and is spacious enough for additional sitting area ** renewed kitchen cabinets, new granite counter top, new dishwasher and a cocking hood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have any available units?
13753 Los Angeles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 13753 Los Angeles Street have?
Some of 13753 Los Angeles Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13753 Los Angeles Street currently offering any rent specials?
13753 Los Angeles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13753 Los Angeles Street pet-friendly?
No, 13753 Los Angeles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street offer parking?
Yes, 13753 Los Angeles Street does offer parking.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13753 Los Angeles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have a pool?
No, 13753 Los Angeles Street does not have a pool.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have accessible units?
No, 13753 Los Angeles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13753 Los Angeles Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13753 Los Angeles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13753 Los Angeles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
