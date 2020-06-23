13753 Los Angeles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

TOWNHOME Ready to move in ** Three bedroom, One plus ¾ bathrooms and attached two car garage with remote ** centrally located in a nice, small complex ** Gated and secured ** Close to offices, shops, and restaurants ** just finish full remodeling - fresh paint throughout in neutral tones; ready for your decorating touches. Gleaming new laminate wood floors and new tile floors in kitchen and bath ** Washer and dryer hookup in unit ** the living room is open to the kitchen and is spacious enough for additional sitting area ** renewed kitchen cabinets, new granite counter top, new dishwasher and a cocking hood