Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

13502 Tracy Street

13502 Tracy Street · No Longer Available
Location

13502 Tracy Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This townhouse is located very close to the 10 freeway making commuting a key point for this property. There are also plenty of restaurants close by.

The interior of this unit has been freshly painted. With a good sized eating area and living room, entertaining in this home is a breeze!

The three bedrooms are all good sized and two of the bedrooms, one being the master bedroom, have balconies that allow you to take a step outside.

One of the bathrooms is conveniently located across from the other two bedrooms at the end of the hallway.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,985, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13502 Tracy Street have any available units?
13502 Tracy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 13502 Tracy Street currently offering any rent specials?
13502 Tracy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13502 Tracy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13502 Tracy Street is pet friendly.
Does 13502 Tracy Street offer parking?
No, 13502 Tracy Street does not offer parking.
Does 13502 Tracy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13502 Tracy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13502 Tracy Street have a pool?
No, 13502 Tracy Street does not have a pool.
Does 13502 Tracy Street have accessible units?
No, 13502 Tracy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13502 Tracy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13502 Tracy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13502 Tracy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13502 Tracy Street has units with air conditioning.

