13502 Tracy Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This townhouse is located very close to the 10 freeway making commuting a key point for this property. There are also plenty of restaurants close by.



The interior of this unit has been freshly painted. With a good sized eating area and living room, entertaining in this home is a breeze!



The three bedrooms are all good sized and two of the bedrooms, one being the master bedroom, have balconies that allow you to take a step outside.



One of the bathrooms is conveniently located across from the other two bedrooms at the end of the hallway.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave

Upland, CA 91786



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,985, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.