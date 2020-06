Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great end unit 2 story 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with attached two car garage townhouse locate in South Azusa. Close to 210 freeway, Azusa Pacific University, Citrus Colleges, store, market and restaurants. Upgraded laminate floor, dual-pane windows, fireplace and private backyard. Owner will provide refrigerator, washer, dryer and some furniture. Community pool and SPA free to use no any addition fee. Don't missing this opportunity.