Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

555 S Azusa Ave 47

555 Azusa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 Azusa Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Renovated 3 BR 2.5 BATH CONDO | MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 223151

Newly Renovated 2 story Condo with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath that is move in ready. Just mile to 210 Freeway. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors on lower level, new wall to wall carpeting on upper level. Master Bedroom has own private bathroom, vaulted ceiling, remote ceiling light fixture and wall to wall closet space. ALL bedrooms have mirror closet sliding doors. Kitchen furnished with NEW stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Condo has a gas fireplace, Central AC/Heat, and laundry hookups. Spacious 2 car garage with Wi-Fi ready remote controls. For your enjoyment, a well-manicured private yard featuring a 10-foot pergola, decorative patio lights perfect for your BBQ and outdoor relaxation. Additional Amenities: Gated community pool and jacuzzi. One community parking permit issued for guest\resident. This is a nonsmoking, no pet allowed property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223151
Property Id 223151

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5548605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have any available units?
555 S Azusa Ave 47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have?
Some of 555 S Azusa Ave 47's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 S Azusa Ave 47 currently offering any rent specials?
555 S Azusa Ave 47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 S Azusa Ave 47 pet-friendly?
No, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 offer parking?
Yes, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 offers parking.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have a pool?
Yes, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 has a pool.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have accessible units?
No, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 S Azusa Ave 47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 555 S Azusa Ave 47 has units with air conditioning.

