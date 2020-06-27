555 S Azusa Ave 47

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Renovated 3 BR 2.5 BATH CONDO | MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 223151



Newly Renovated 2 story Condo with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath that is move in ready. Just mile to 210 Freeway. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors on lower level, new wall to wall carpeting on upper level. Master Bedroom has own private bathroom, vaulted ceiling, remote ceiling light fixture and wall to wall closet space. ALL bedrooms have mirror closet sliding doors. Kitchen furnished with NEW stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Condo has a gas fireplace, Central AC/Heat, and laundry hookups. Spacious 2 car garage with Wi-Fi ready remote controls. For your enjoyment, a well-manicured private yard featuring a 10-foot pergola, decorative patio lights perfect for your BBQ and outdoor relaxation. Additional Amenities: Gated community pool and jacuzzi. One community parking permit issued for guest\resident. This is a nonsmoking, no pet allowed property.

No Pets Allowed



