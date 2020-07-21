Amenities

Amazing 2 Story House for Rent - Property Id: 53485



Amazing two story Spanish stucco house for lease.

Newly remodel 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage with new appliances

This amazing house is located next to city hall, park, town down, retail stores, restaurants and the Metro Gold line.

This house has been newly remodel with new tile, carpet, paint, remodel cabinet and fixtures.

This house come with the following:

Living space 1650 sq ft approx.

Lot size 5000. sq ft approx.

Central heat/air, 2 car garage, iron security doors, fireplace, automatic sprinkler system, secure private back yard, new vertical blinds, new worldpool dishwasher/stove appliance, new granite counter top/sink plus much more. Upstairs has plenty of private space with the back bedroom having a mountian view. This house is ready for move in.

Location: 339 E.9th St. Azusa Ca 91702

**Rent: $2500.

**Deposit:$2500.. can be broken into 2 payment

1 year lease afterword month to month.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/53485p

