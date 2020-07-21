All apartments in Azusa
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

339 E. 9th St.

339 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

339 East 9th Street, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Story House for Rent - Property Id: 53485

Amazing two story Spanish stucco house for lease.
Newly remodel 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage with new appliances
This amazing house is located next to city hall, park, town down, retail stores, restaurants and the Metro Gold line.
This house has been newly remodel with new tile, carpet, paint, remodel cabinet and fixtures.
This house come with the following:
Living space 1650 sq ft approx.
Lot size 5000. sq ft approx.
Central heat/air, 2 car garage, iron security doors, fireplace, automatic sprinkler system, secure private back yard, new vertical blinds, new worldpool dishwasher/stove appliance, new granite counter top/sink plus much more. Upstairs has plenty of private space with the back bedroom having a mountian view. This house is ready for move in.
Location: 339 E.9th St. Azusa Ca 91702
**Rent: $2500.
**Deposit:$2500.. can be broken into 2 payment
1 year lease afterword month to month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/53485p
Property Id 53485

(RLNE5122364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 E. 9th St. have any available units?
339 E. 9th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 339 E. 9th St. have?
Some of 339 E. 9th St.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 E. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
339 E. 9th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 E. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 E. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 339 E. 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 339 E. 9th St. offers parking.
Does 339 E. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 E. 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 E. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 339 E. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 339 E. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 339 E. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 339 E. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 E. 9th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 E. 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 E. 9th St. has units with air conditioning.
