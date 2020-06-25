307 N Soldano Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Single Family Home located in a quite neighbor of Azusa. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with approximately 1,017 sfqt.

An open space layout with high ceiling, new laminate flooring through out, new interior & exterior paint, new vinyl dual panel windows, new kitchen counter top and new appliances and more. Conveniently close to all, Downtown Azusa, Azusa Pacific University, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. This home shows great and move-in READY!!!

Property is a duplex and this is the front house. Please contact David @626.780.9156 for more details