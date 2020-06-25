All apartments in Azusa
307 N Soldano Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

307 N Soldano Avenue

307 North Soldano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Soldano Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Single Family Home located in a quite neighbor of Azusa. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with approximately 1,017 sfqt.
An open space layout with high ceiling, new laminate flooring through out, new interior & exterior paint, new vinyl dual panel windows, new kitchen counter top and new appliances and more. Conveniently close to all, Downtown Azusa, Azusa Pacific University, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. This home shows great and move-in READY!!!
Property is a duplex and this is the front house. Please contact David @626.780.9156 for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have any available units?
307 N Soldano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 307 N Soldano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 N Soldano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N Soldano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 N Soldano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 N Soldano Avenue offers parking.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N Soldano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 N Soldano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 N Soldano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 N Soldano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 N Soldano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 N Soldano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
