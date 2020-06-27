All apartments in Azusa
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

1031 N Mckeever Avenue

1031 North Mc Keever Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 North Mc Keever Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful house in North Azusa! As you enter you are greeted by the warmth of the wood floors as well as the simplicity of the home. Imagine yourself living essentially in a new house with new paint throughout, newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath, copper plumbing and new electrical. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The master bedroom is very large and has plenty of natural light. Walking through the kitchen you can see the detail they have put into it. Beautiful quartz countertop, built in dishwasher, room for stackable laundry and access to the oversized backyard filled with multiple fruit trees and an abundance of grass. Also there's alley access to the yard as well as RV parking. Close proximity to the metro, downtown Azusa, and Northside Park. Come take a look as this home will not last on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

