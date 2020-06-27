1031 N Mckeever Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome to this beautiful house in North Azusa! As you enter you are greeted by the warmth of the wood floors as well as the simplicity of the home. Imagine yourself living essentially in a new house with new paint throughout, newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath, copper plumbing and new electrical. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The master bedroom is very large and has plenty of natural light. Walking through the kitchen you can see the detail they have put into it. Beautiful quartz countertop, built in dishwasher, room for stackable laundry and access to the oversized backyard filled with multiple fruit trees and an abundance of grass. Also there's alley access to the yard as well as RV parking. Close proximity to the metro, downtown Azusa, and Northside Park. Come take a look as this home will not last on the market!