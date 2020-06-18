All apartments in Auburn
139 Walker Drive

139 Walker Drive · (916) 978-4229
Location

139 Walker Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 139 Walker Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nice 4 Bedroom in Town - Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story house with off street parking.Beautiful back patio to BBQ or just relax. No garage. No A/C. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Easy I-80 freeway and Hwy 49 access. Pets considered upon owner approval and an increased deposit.

Please do not apply or request a showing unless you meet minimum rental criteria.

Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18 to occupy the home. Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis.

Rental Criteria:
Monthly income to be 2.5 x rent, Good Credit>620, No Evictions and No Late Rent Payments, No Collections within last 2 years.

Contact Lyon Property Manager: JoAnn Costa-Cline 530-210-7720
Appointment Only Showings
Do Not Disturb Current Tenant

(RLNE4042755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

