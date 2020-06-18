139 Walker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Nice 4 Bedroom in Town - Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story house with off street parking.Beautiful back patio to BBQ or just relax. No garage. No A/C. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Easy I-80 freeway and Hwy 49 access. Pets considered upon owner approval and an increased deposit.



Please do not apply or request a showing unless you meet minimum rental criteria.



Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18 to occupy the home. Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis.



Rental Criteria:

Monthly income to be 2.5 x rent, Good Credit>620, No Evictions and No Late Rent Payments, No Collections within last 2 years.



Contact Lyon Property Manager: JoAnn Costa-Cline 530-210-7720

Appointment Only Showings

Do Not Disturb Current Tenant



(RLNE4042755)