139 Walker Drive

Amenities
Nice 4 Bedroom in Town - Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story house with off street parking.Beautiful back patio to BBQ or just relax. No garage. No A/C. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Easy I-80 freeway and Hwy 49 access. Pets considered upon owner approval and an increased deposit.
Please do not apply or request a showing unless you meet minimum rental criteria.
Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18 to occupy the home. Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis.
Rental Criteria:
Monthly income to be 2.5 x rent, Good Credit>620, No Evictions and No Late Rent Payments, No Collections within last 2 years.
Contact Lyon Property Manager: JoAnn Costa-Cline 530-210-7720
Appointment Only Showings
Do Not Disturb Current Tenant
(RLNE4042755)