18514 Seine Avenue

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house near Downtown Artesia with lots of restaurants and shopping. The house has fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets, a garage with laundry hookups and a huge backyard. Second bedroom has a rear door to back yard for easy access to and from driveway.



TO SEE RENTAL: Go to Rently.com and search address to schedule viewing.



TO APPLY: Please go to www.spurrmanagement.com/vacancies/



CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.