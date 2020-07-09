All apartments in Artesia
18514 Seine Avenue
18514 Seine Avenue

18514 Seine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18514 Seine Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house near Downtown Artesia with lots of restaurants and shopping. The house has fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets, a garage with laundry hookups and a huge backyard. Second bedroom has a rear door to back yard for easy access to and from driveway.

TO SEE RENTAL: Go to Rently.com and search address to schedule viewing.

TO APPLY: Please go to www.spurrmanagement.com/vacancies/

CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

