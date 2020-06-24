18319 Norwalk Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with huge master suite! The master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a separate wall-to-wall closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, granite countertops, a jetted tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Kitchen has granite counters, many maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Central AC/Heating, no carpets (great for those with allergies!), indoor laundry, plenty of natural light, and great ABC school district. Please Note: garage is not included with rent as Landlord will be converting it to a studio for rent. However, Tenants can use it until construction starts and there is enough space for up to 4 cars outside of garage. Pets ok.