Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18319 Norwalk Boulevard

18319 Norwalk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18319 Norwalk Boulevard, Artesia, CA 90701
ABC

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with huge master suite! The master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a separate wall-to-wall closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, granite countertops, a jetted tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Kitchen has granite counters, many maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Central AC/Heating, no carpets (great for those with allergies!), indoor laundry, plenty of natural light, and great ABC school district. Please Note: garage is not included with rent as Landlord will be converting it to a studio for rent. However, Tenants can use it until construction starts and there is enough space for up to 4 cars outside of garage. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have any available units?
18319 Norwalk Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have?
Some of 18319 Norwalk Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18319 Norwalk Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18319 Norwalk Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18319 Norwalk Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 18319 Norwalk Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18319 Norwalk Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
