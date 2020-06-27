18004 Elaine Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One year lease. No Pets. Huge 8,475 sqft lot. The property was completely renovated in 2014! Everything New. New Roof and A/C. Many new upgrades includes new kitchen , tile floor, custom cabinets. Recessed lights and dual pane windows. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom. 1 car-garage. New water heater. Spacious front yard for RV Parking. Back yard with graph vine and orange trees. Property management company is Safeguard Equity in Bellflower. Call the management company for rental application. We only accept application from Safeguard Equity Management. No general Real Estate Application. Credit check fee is $25 per adult. Gardening service is included. Tenant pays the rest.