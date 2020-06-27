All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 18004 Elaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
18004 Elaine Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

18004 Elaine Avenue

18004 Elaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18004 Elaine Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One year lease. No Pets. Huge 8,475 sqft lot. The property was completely renovated in 2014! Everything New. New Roof and A/C. Many new upgrades includes new kitchen , tile floor, custom cabinets. Recessed lights and dual pane windows. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom. 1 car-garage. New water heater. Spacious front yard for RV Parking. Back yard with graph vine and orange trees. Property management company is Safeguard Equity in Bellflower. Call the management company for rental application. We only accept application from Safeguard Equity Management. No general Real Estate Application. Credit check fee is $25 per adult. Gardening service is included. Tenant pays the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have any available units?
18004 Elaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18004 Elaine Avenue have?
Some of 18004 Elaine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18004 Elaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Elaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Elaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18004 Elaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18004 Elaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18004 Elaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 18004 Elaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18004 Elaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18004 Elaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 Elaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18004 Elaine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles