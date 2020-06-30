12308 Bingham Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story single family house nearby South St and Norwalk Blvd. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, small dining room open to kitchen, and family room at the back side of the house. It is a bigger house than it looks. Just installed new laminate flooring and entire house newly painted including ceiling. Other features include: kitchen granite countertop, gas stove, white marble kitchen floor, dual-pane energy-efficient windows, washer/dryer hookups, one car attached garage with long driveway for additional parking, enclosed backyard. Excellent school district with Cerritos High School and walking distance to Carver Academy. Close to all restaurants, shops and major shopping centers in the city of Cerritos/Artesia/Lakewood/Buena Park. Easy access to 605/91 and convenient commute to greater Los Angeles. Show by appointment only. Please contact JC (562) 565-7676.