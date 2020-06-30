All apartments in Artesia
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

12308 Bingham Street

12308 Bingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

12308 Bingham Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story single family house nearby South St and Norwalk Blvd. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, small dining room open to kitchen, and family room at the back side of the house. It is a bigger house than it looks. Just installed new laminate flooring and entire house newly painted including ceiling. Other features include: kitchen granite countertop, gas stove, white marble kitchen floor, dual-pane energy-efficient windows, washer/dryer hookups, one car attached garage with long driveway for additional parking, enclosed backyard. Excellent school district with Cerritos High School and walking distance to Carver Academy. Close to all restaurants, shops and major shopping centers in the city of Cerritos/Artesia/Lakewood/Buena Park. Easy access to 605/91 and convenient commute to greater Los Angeles. Show by appointment only. Please contact JC (562) 565-7676.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12308 Bingham Street have any available units?
12308 Bingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12308 Bingham Street have?
Some of 12308 Bingham Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12308 Bingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
12308 Bingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 Bingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 12308 Bingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12308 Bingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 12308 Bingham Street offers parking.
Does 12308 Bingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12308 Bingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 Bingham Street have a pool?
No, 12308 Bingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 12308 Bingham Street have accessible units?
No, 12308 Bingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 Bingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12308 Bingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12308 Bingham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12308 Bingham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

