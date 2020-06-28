12242 Cambrian Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house was renovated, added more living space and a new 2 car garage in 2002. Conveniently located near Cerritos High School and shopping, fwys and parks. The backyard is huge with lots of fruit trees & perfect for the kids or pets and the garage can easily fit 2 cars, plus several parking spaces in the newer long driveway, also potential RV parking. Newer Laminated wood floor, maple kitchen cabinets with dining area, dual pan windows, new vanities in bathrooms, only needs new painting and few cosmetic repairs, lots of potential.