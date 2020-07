Amenities

OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY JULY 2, 2019 4 PM to 6 PM. Cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom single story house. Wood laminate throughout. Tile floor in bathroom and kitchen areas. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel gas range. Enclosed private backyard. Driveway parking. Located in a great neighborhood in the ABC school district. Maximum occupancy is 5 people. Pets are okay; strict breed restrictions apply. We are not currently accepting Section 8.