12032 166th St

This house was built in 1962 but has been renovated recently with updated accommodations.
This Two unit single family resident. Front unit consist of 3 Bed 1 bath with attached 2 car garage.$2,600 for Month
Laminate flooring throughout living area with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops with tile flooring.
Back unit has 2 bed and 1 bath with tile flooring throughout. Garage flooring has been laminated for added living space $700 for Month
Bothe unit lease $3,000 for Month.