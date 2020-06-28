All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 12032 166th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
12032 166th St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

12032 166th St

12032 166th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12032 166th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house was built in 1962 but has been renovated recently with updated accommodations.
This Two unit single family resident. Front unit consist of 3 Bed 1 bath with attached 2 car garage.$2,600 for Month
Laminate flooring throughout living area with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops with tile flooring.
Back unit has 2 bed and 1 bath with tile flooring throughout. Garage flooring has been laminated for added living space $700 for Month
Bothe unit lease $3,000 for Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 166th St have any available units?
12032 166th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12032 166th St have?
Some of 12032 166th St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12032 166th St currently offering any rent specials?
12032 166th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 166th St pet-friendly?
No, 12032 166th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12032 166th St offer parking?
Yes, 12032 166th St offers parking.
Does 12032 166th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 166th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 166th St have a pool?
No, 12032 166th St does not have a pool.
Does 12032 166th St have accessible units?
No, 12032 166th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 166th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12032 166th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12032 166th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12032 166th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles