12032 166th St

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house was built in 1962 but has been renovated recently with updated accommodations.

This Two unit single family resident. Front unit consist of 3 Bed 1 bath with attached 2 car garage.$2,600 for Month

Laminate flooring throughout living area with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops with tile flooring.

Back unit has 2 bed and 1 bath with tile flooring throughout. Garage flooring has been laminated for added living space $700 for Month

Bothe unit lease $3,000 for Month.