11901 176th St

Amenities
6-month lease at Los Arboles Apartment in Artesia. 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment. 700 sq ft. Lease ends 10/01/19, with option to renew at that time.
Apartment includes: Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge closet, AC and heater. Maximum 3 occupants. Pets ok with additional charge.
Gated access. Excellent 24-hour maintenance. Parking is no issue. 1 reserved covered carport with easy access to apartment. Plenty of additional street parking. Dog-friendly, kid-friendly, smoke-free apartment complex. Two laundry facilities on-site. Washer and dryer take coin or phone app. Swimming pool, gym, and sauna on-site.
Furniture available if needed (price to be negotiated): couch, dining table with 4 chairs, jewelry display shelves, TV stand, and 40-inch TV. (See photos)
Close access to the 91, 605, and I-5. Near Cerritos mall and Cerritos College.
Tentative move-in date: 04/01/19
No deposit!
Rent:
Utilities:
Credit check required through management.