11901 176th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11901 176th St

11901 176th Street · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

11901 176th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
6-month lease at Los Arboles Apartment in Artesia. 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment. 700 sq ft. Lease ends 10/01/19, with option to renew at that time.

Apartment includes: Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge closet, AC and heater. Maximum 3 occupants. Pets ok with additional charge.

Gated access. Excellent 24-hour maintenance. Parking is no issue. 1 reserved covered carport with easy access to apartment. Plenty of additional street parking. Dog-friendly, kid-friendly, smoke-free apartment complex. Two laundry facilities on-site. Washer and dryer take coin or phone app. Swimming pool, gym, and sauna on-site.

Furniture available if needed (price to be negotiated): couch, dining table with 4 chairs, jewelry display shelves, TV stand, and 40-inch TV. (See photos)

Close access to the 91, 605, and I-5. Near Cerritos mall and Cerritos College.

Tentative move-in date: 04/01/19
No deposit!
Rent:
Utilities:

Credit check required through management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

