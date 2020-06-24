11901 176th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

6-month lease at Los Arboles Apartment in Artesia. 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment. 700 sq ft. Lease ends 10/01/19, with option to renew at that time.



Apartment includes: Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge closet, AC and heater. Maximum 3 occupants. Pets ok with additional charge.



Gated access. Excellent 24-hour maintenance. Parking is no issue. 1 reserved covered carport with easy access to apartment. Plenty of additional street parking. Dog-friendly, kid-friendly, smoke-free apartment complex. Two laundry facilities on-site. Washer and dryer take coin or phone app. Swimming pool, gym, and sauna on-site.



Furniture available if needed (price to be negotiated): couch, dining table with 4 chairs, jewelry display shelves, TV stand, and 40-inch TV. (See photos)



Close access to the 91, 605, and I-5. Near Cerritos mall and Cerritos College.



Tentative move-in date: 04/01/19

No deposit!

Rent:

Utilities:



Credit check required through management.