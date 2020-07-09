All apartments in Artesia
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

11650 168th St

11650 168th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11650 168th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY UPGRADED LARGE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS & CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING - This stunning newly upgraded single family home is nestled in a pristine neighborhood and features central air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups and a picture perfect enclosed backyard and large garage with driveway. Enjoy a luxurious kitchen with new kitchen cabinets with ample storage finished with luminous granite countertops, gas stove and microwave. The living room is spacious and features sleek wood laminate flooring, large picture windows equipped with window blinds and ceiling fan. The bedrooms feature large closets with freshly steam cleaned carpets.

This perfect home is located near Cerritos mall, with quick access to the 91 and 605 Freeways.

All utilities paid by tenant.

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 610
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

To view this perfect home please contact our office at 562-924-3858 x0 or to apply please visit www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 168th St have any available units?
11650 168th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 11650 168th St have?
Some of 11650 168th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 168th St currently offering any rent specials?
11650 168th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 168th St pet-friendly?
No, 11650 168th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 11650 168th St offer parking?
Yes, 11650 168th St offers parking.
Does 11650 168th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 168th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 168th St have a pool?
No, 11650 168th St does not have a pool.
Does 11650 168th St have accessible units?
No, 11650 168th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 168th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11650 168th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11650 168th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11650 168th St has units with air conditioning.

