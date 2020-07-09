11650 168th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated

NEWLY UPGRADED LARGE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS & CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING - This stunning newly upgraded single family home is nestled in a pristine neighborhood and features central air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups and a picture perfect enclosed backyard and large garage with driveway. Enjoy a luxurious kitchen with new kitchen cabinets with ample storage finished with luminous granite countertops, gas stove and microwave. The living room is spacious and features sleek wood laminate flooring, large picture windows equipped with window blinds and ceiling fan. The bedrooms feature large closets with freshly steam cleaned carpets.



This perfect home is located near Cerritos mall, with quick access to the 91 and 605 Freeways.



All utilities paid by tenant.



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 610

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



To view this perfect home please contact our office at 562-924-3858 x0 or to apply please visit www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179157)