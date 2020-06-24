11566 E 168th Street

Amenities

PRISTINE 4 BED/2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME UPGRADED WITH CENTRAL A/C, LARGE BACKYARD & GARAGE IN CUL-DE-SAC - This stunning extra large four bedroom two bath single family home features an extra large floor plan with sleek hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, custom two toned accent paint and central a/c and heat. The classic kitchen large cabinets with ample storage space, luminous granite countertops, gas stove and microwave. The bedrooms feature ceiling fans with large closets and additional closets in the hallway linen closets. This perfect home also boasts central a/c, a laundry room with storage and washer and dryer hookups, and a large front and back yard with two car garage.



It is conveniently located in Artesia, easy access to 91 & 605 Freeways, minutes away from Cerritos Mall, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Nearby parks include Ecology Park, Falcon Field and Hermosillo Park.

Part of the ABC Unified School District, across the street from John H. Niemes Elementary School, nearby schools also include Haskell Middle School, Ross Junior High, Gahr High School, Cerritos College and more.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact our office at (562) 924-3858 or apply online at www.borbapropertymanagement.com.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



