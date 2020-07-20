All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 23 2019

917 W. Duarte Road #3

917 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Location

917 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

Arcadia Townhome Available Now - Spacious two story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the city of Arcadia. Kitchen features large counter tops, ample cabinet storage and appliances include stovetop/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Half bathroom on first floor with additional storage and garage entrance. Bedrooms are spacious with large windows and plush carpet. Master bedroom features two closets and private master bath built in vanity. Covered outside patio perfect for outdoor barbecues or just relaxing. Washer and dryer in garage. Trash is included. Property walking distance from multiple shopping plazas, grocery and eateries. Short drive to Santa Anita Mall. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,350.00
Deposit: starts at $2,350.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4684935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have any available units?
917 W. Duarte Road #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have?
Some of 917 W. Duarte Road #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 W. Duarte Road #3 currently offering any rent specials?
917 W. Duarte Road #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W. Duarte Road #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 is pet friendly.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 offer parking?
Yes, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 offers parking.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have a pool?
No, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 does not have a pool.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have accessible units?
No, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W. Duarte Road #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 W. Duarte Road #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
