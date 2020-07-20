917 W. Duarte Road #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Arcadia Townhome Available Now - Spacious two story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the city of Arcadia. Kitchen features large counter tops, ample cabinet storage and appliances include stovetop/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Half bathroom on first floor with additional storage and garage entrance. Bedrooms are spacious with large windows and plush carpet. Master bedroom features two closets and private master bath built in vanity. Covered outside patio perfect for outdoor barbecues or just relaxing. Washer and dryer in garage. Trash is included. Property walking distance from multiple shopping plazas, grocery and eateries. Short drive to Santa Anita Mall. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,350.00

Deposit: starts at $2,350.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



