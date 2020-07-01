749 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Great Location! Located in the heart of Arcadia with award winning Arcadia school district. This rare find free-standing townhome (just like a single family residence) features: ample natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 newly remolded bathrooms and attached 3-car garage. Beyond the gate discover a lovely and serene garden. Step inside the grand entrance with high ceilings, which could be a living room or great room. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining, and has a fireplace and hardwood floors. Completely remodeled kitchen has sliding doors open to the patio area for your morning coffee or summer BBQs. Enjoy the two bright and spacious bedrooms downstairs with newly remodeled full bath. Master suite upstairs offers a walk-in closet and remodeled full bath, a separate office space and large family room, overlooks the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and private garden area. Save money with two newer separate central air conditioning & heat for downstairs and upstairs. New roof and newly painted exterior and interior. This property is also for sale. Don’t miss this rare find opportunity!