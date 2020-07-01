All apartments in Arcadia
749 Fairview Avenue

749 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

749 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location! Located in the heart of Arcadia with award winning Arcadia school district. This rare find free-standing townhome (just like a single family residence) features: ample natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 newly remolded bathrooms and attached 3-car garage. Beyond the gate discover a lovely and serene garden. Step inside the grand entrance with high ceilings, which could be a living room or great room. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining, and has a fireplace and hardwood floors. Completely remodeled kitchen has sliding doors open to the patio area for your morning coffee or summer BBQs. Enjoy the two bright and spacious bedrooms downstairs with newly remodeled full bath. Master suite upstairs offers a walk-in closet and remodeled full bath, a separate office space and large family room, overlooks the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and private garden area. Save money with two newer separate central air conditioning & heat for downstairs and upstairs. New roof and newly painted exterior and interior. This property is also for sale. Don’t miss this rare find opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
749 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 749 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 749 Fairview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
749 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 749 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 749 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 749 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 749 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 749 Fairview Avenue has units with air conditioning.

