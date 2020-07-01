432 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located in a beautiful and convenient part of Arcadia, this free standing home features a large living room with hardwood floors, dining area with easy access to the oversized kitchen, two spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Bright and sunny inside, this home exudes charm. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Throughout the home there are plenty of closets and storage, including an additional shed for the tenant to use. The back door opens to a large private backyard, with patio pad perfect for a grill. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, churches and the Santa Anita Race Track