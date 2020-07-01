All apartments in Arcadia
432 W Huntington Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

432 W Huntington Drive

432 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

432 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located in a beautiful and convenient part of Arcadia, this free standing home features a large living room with hardwood floors, dining area with easy access to the oversized kitchen, two spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Bright and sunny inside, this home exudes charm. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Throughout the home there are plenty of closets and storage, including an additional shed for the tenant to use. The back door opens to a large private backyard, with patio pad perfect for a grill. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, churches and the Santa Anita Race Track

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
432 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 432 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 432 W Huntington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 W Huntington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

