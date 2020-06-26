All apartments in Arcadia
402 Eldorado Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

402 Eldorado Street

402 Eldorado St · No Longer Available
Location

402 Eldorado St, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths plus a den could be used for 3rd bedroom, is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, and in the highly desirable Arcadia Unified School District. It's only 4 units on the lot and there is no sharing common wall. This beautiful single story PUD home is very conveniently located and close to everything: Santa Anita shopping mall, schools, park, Arcadia golf course, restaurants, transportation, Gold line station and easy to access to 210, and 605 freeways. It has a great floor plan. Bright and airy throughout the house, beautiful wood flooring, a big and bright kitchen with tiles countertop, new range have been installed, and the high ceiling brings plenty of natural lighting into this lovely home. Central Air and Heat to keep your family comfortable in this coming sizzling hot summer, spacious living room with a fireplace for you and your family to be cozy in the cold winter, 2-car attached garage with direct access, it has a low maintenance backyard and it's big enough for the family BBQ. Stop Looking and Start Living! (the china cabinet and the sofabed are included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Eldorado Street have any available units?
402 Eldorado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 402 Eldorado Street have?
Some of 402 Eldorado Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Eldorado Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Eldorado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Eldorado Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 Eldorado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 402 Eldorado Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 Eldorado Street offers parking.
Does 402 Eldorado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Eldorado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Eldorado Street have a pool?
No, 402 Eldorado Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Eldorado Street have accessible units?
Yes, 402 Eldorado Street has accessible units.
Does 402 Eldorado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Eldorado Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Eldorado Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Eldorado Street has units with air conditioning.
