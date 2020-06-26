402 Eldorado Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

This 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths plus a den could be used for 3rd bedroom, is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, and in the highly desirable Arcadia Unified School District. It's only 4 units on the lot and there is no sharing common wall. This beautiful single story PUD home is very conveniently located and close to everything: Santa Anita shopping mall, schools, park, Arcadia golf course, restaurants, transportation, Gold line station and easy to access to 210, and 605 freeways. It has a great floor plan. Bright and airy throughout the house, beautiful wood flooring, a big and bright kitchen with tiles countertop, new range have been installed, and the high ceiling brings plenty of natural lighting into this lovely home. Central Air and Heat to keep your family comfortable in this coming sizzling hot summer, spacious living room with a fireplace for you and your family to be cozy in the cold winter, 2-car attached garage with direct access, it has a low maintenance backyard and it's big enough for the family BBQ. Stop Looking and Start Living! (the china cabinet and the sofabed are included)