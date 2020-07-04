All apartments in Arcadia
2431 Albert Way

2431 Albert Way · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Albert Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
4-Bed, 2-Bath pool home in highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. This updated home on a large lot offers a large swimming pool, basketball court and a grassy yard. Inside is a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, pantry and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen are a light & bright living room, formal dining area and a built in office/work station. The rooms are rounded out with 3 good sized bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Throughout the home are beautifully refurbished hardwood floors and recessed lights. Also included are a Laundry/utility room, air conditioning and 2 car garage. Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent. There is an apartment attached to the back of the house occupied by the owner of the home, a respectful and private single person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

