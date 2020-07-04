2431 Albert Way

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

4-Bed, 2-Bath pool home in highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. This updated home on a large lot offers a large swimming pool, basketball court and a grassy yard. Inside is a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, pantry and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen are a light & bright living room, formal dining area and a built in office/work station. The rooms are rounded out with 3 good sized bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Throughout the home are beautifully refurbished hardwood floors and recessed lights. Also included are a Laundry/utility room, air conditioning and 2 car garage. Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent. There is an apartment attached to the back of the house occupied by the owner of the home, a respectful and private single person.