Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:52 PM

158 Alta Street

158 Alta Street · No Longer Available
Location

158 Alta Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2BR/2BA end unit townhouse in a 3 units complex. Bright and airy living room has a fireplace and sliding door that leads to a large balcony which extends to the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Central AC. 2 car attached garage with direct garage access and laundry inside. Conveniently located in a highly desirable area of Arcadia. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Alta Street have any available units?
158 Alta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 158 Alta Street have?
Some of 158 Alta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Alta Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Alta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Alta Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Alta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 158 Alta Street offer parking?
Yes, 158 Alta Street offers parking.
Does 158 Alta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Alta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Alta Street have a pool?
No, 158 Alta Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Alta Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Alta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Alta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Alta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Alta Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Alta Street has units with air conditioning.
