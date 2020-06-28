158 Alta Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 2BR/2BA end unit townhouse in a 3 units complex. Bright and airy living room has a fireplace and sliding door that leads to a large balcony which extends to the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Central AC. 2 car attached garage with direct garage access and laundry inside. Conveniently located in a highly desirable area of Arcadia. NO PETS.