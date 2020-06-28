158 Alta Street

Well maintained 2BR/2BA end unit townhouse in a 3 units complex. Bright and airy living room has a fireplace and sliding door that leads to a large balcony which extends to the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Central AC. 2 car attached garage with direct garage access and laundry inside. Conveniently located in a highly desirable area of Arcadia. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
