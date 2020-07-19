All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1303 Oakwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1303 Oakwood
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1303 Oakwood

1303 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1303 Oakwood Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom North Arcadia Home For Lease - Exquisite North Arcadia Home! Beautifully updated and maintained 5 bedroom/5 bathroom Mediterranean style home in sought after Highlands area of Arcadia. Main house is 3,900 square feet with an additional 433 sq. ft. pool house with 3/4 bath. Additional features include: gated corner lot, east facing, circular driveway, patio door off formal dining room that opens to a large veranda perfect for entertaining, veranda has pull down shades for added privacy and has recessed lighting and built in sound system, hardwood floors, library with gas fireplace, formal living room, family room adjacent to open kitchen, eat-in kitchen, kitchen with island and quartz counters, office with built in desk and storage, guest room on main floor, master suite with walk-in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom, laundry room upstairs, plantation shutters in bedrooms, built-in closet organizers, an abundance of storage and cabinet space, attic space, California Basement, pool and spa, back patio area with outside fireplace and built in BBQ island, detached 2 car garage, tree house with built-in play structure, side/rear yard, avocado/fruit trees, rose garden and Arcadia's award winning schools.

(RLNE4805232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Oakwood have any available units?
1303 Oakwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1303 Oakwood have?
Some of 1303 Oakwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Oakwood currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Oakwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Oakwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Oakwood is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Oakwood offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Oakwood offers parking.
Does 1303 Oakwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Oakwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Oakwood have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Oakwood has a pool.
Does 1303 Oakwood have accessible units?
No, 1303 Oakwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Oakwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Oakwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Oakwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Oakwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles