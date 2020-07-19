1303 Oakwood

Amenities

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom North Arcadia Home For Lease - Exquisite North Arcadia Home! Beautifully updated and maintained 5 bedroom/5 bathroom Mediterranean style home in sought after Highlands area of Arcadia. Main house is 3,900 square feet with an additional 433 sq. ft. pool house with 3/4 bath. Additional features include: gated corner lot, east facing, circular driveway, patio door off formal dining room that opens to a large veranda perfect for entertaining, veranda has pull down shades for added privacy and has recessed lighting and built in sound system, hardwood floors, library with gas fireplace, formal living room, family room adjacent to open kitchen, eat-in kitchen, kitchen with island and quartz counters, office with built in desk and storage, guest room on main floor, master suite with walk-in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom, laundry room upstairs, plantation shutters in bedrooms, built-in closet organizers, an abundance of storage and cabinet space, attic space, California Basement, pool and spa, back patio area with outside fireplace and built in BBQ island, detached 2 car garage, tree house with built-in play structure, side/rear yard, avocado/fruit trees, rose garden and Arcadia's award winning schools.



(RLNE4805232)