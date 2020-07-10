All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1212 Oakwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1212 Oakwood Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1212 Oakwood Drive

1212 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1212 Oakwood Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Highland Oaks in North Arcadia. Front Unit has 5 bedrooms, Possible up to 7 bedrooms. Front house is approx. 3,000 sq. ft. total. Detached Pool home is a studio with its own bathroom with shower, approx. 280 sq. ft. Features a very large lot, with a large, private front yard covered by hedges. Newer construction. Pool home. Very close to 210 freeway off Santa Anita with easy access to Pasadena, DTLA and all of San Gabriel Valley. Please note that photos are from 2013, property looks mostly the same, new photos will be up when repair work is completed.Call/Text 714-831-1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
1212 Oakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1212 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Oakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Oakwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Oakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Oakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles