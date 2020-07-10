1212 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

Highland Oaks in North Arcadia. Front Unit has 5 bedrooms, Possible up to 7 bedrooms. Front house is approx. 3,000 sq. ft. total. Detached Pool home is a studio with its own bathroom with shower, approx. 280 sq. ft. Features a very large lot, with a large, private front yard covered by hedges. Newer construction. Pool home. Very close to 210 freeway off Santa Anita with easy access to Pasadena, DTLA and all of San Gabriel Valley. Please note that photos are from 2013, property looks mostly the same, new photos will be up when repair work is completed.Call/Text 714-831-1800.