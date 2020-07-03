All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

1141 W Duarte Road

1141 Duarte Road · (626) 758-0937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1141 Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Townhouse in Baldwin Stocker area of Arcadia! You will love living in this gated and well-maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom multi-level home with a unique desirable layout. The spacious formal living and dining room features gorgeous laminate wood flooring and offers a bright & comfortable environment with sliding glass doors to a private backyard. The family room sits just one level above and features a fireplace, carpet flooring, high ceilings, and a sunny balcony that create a relaxing open environment. The open kitchen provides plenty of counter space and features wood cabinets, tile countertops, dishwasher & microwave as well as a gas stove & oven. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor for maximum privacy, including one Master suite with ample closet space and attached full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located near the kitchen. Gated front yard with a private garden. This property includes an attached 2-car garage and is within the highly-esteemed Arcadia Unified School District. Brand new roof just done in 2019. Enjoy the convenience of this location that provides easy access to everything Arcadia has to offer including, but not limited to, supermarkets, shopping plazas & grocery outlets, gyms, bakeries, restaurants, and the world-famous Santa Anita Racetrack & Westfield Shopping Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W Duarte Road have any available units?
1141 W Duarte Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1141 W Duarte Road have?
Some of 1141 W Duarte Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 W Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 1141 W Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 1141 W Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W Duarte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 1141 W Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 1141 W Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 W Duarte Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 W Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 W Duarte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
