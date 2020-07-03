1141 W Duarte Road

Amenities

Gorgeous Townhouse in Baldwin Stocker area of Arcadia! You will love living in this gated and well-maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom multi-level home with a unique desirable layout. The spacious formal living and dining room features gorgeous laminate wood flooring and offers a bright & comfortable environment with sliding glass doors to a private backyard. The family room sits just one level above and features a fireplace, carpet flooring, high ceilings, and a sunny balcony that create a relaxing open environment. The open kitchen provides plenty of counter space and features wood cabinets, tile countertops, dishwasher & microwave as well as a gas stove & oven. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor for maximum privacy, including one Master suite with ample closet space and attached full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located near the kitchen. Gated front yard with a private garden. This property includes an attached 2-car garage and is within the highly-esteemed Arcadia Unified School District. Brand new roof just done in 2019. Enjoy the convenience of this location that provides easy access to everything Arcadia has to offer including, but not limited to, supermarkets, shopping plazas & grocery outlets, gyms, bakeries, restaurants, and the world-famous Santa Anita Racetrack & Westfield Shopping Mall.