Desirable single level home located in the Lower Rancho walking distance to elementary school. Large 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a nice size family room. This home features hardwood floor throughout, fire place in living room, formal dining room, backyard with a pool and built-in BBQ. This home is also furnished with nice furniture. Quiet and desirable neighborhood for comfortable living.