All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 13458 Cuyamaca Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, CA
/
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

13458 Cuyamaca Rd

13458 Cuyamaca Road · (760) 240-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13458 Cuyamaca Rd · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet. Kitchen is well appointed with granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Easy access to indoor laundry. Large covered patio. Solar system to significantly reduce (or maybe even eliminate) your electricity bill!!!

**TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB!**

** CONTACT VIP MANAGEMENT, INC AT 760-240-9535, OR APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.VIPPROPERTYINC.COM **

** WON'T LAST LONG!! ** COMING SOON - AVAILABLE TO SHOW END OF JUNE 2020 **

(RLNE4787696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have any available units?
13458 Cuyamaca Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have?
Some of 13458 Cuyamaca Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13458 Cuyamaca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13458 Cuyamaca Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13458 Cuyamaca Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd does offer parking.
Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have a pool?
No, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have accessible units?
No, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13458 Cuyamaca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13458 Cuyamaca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13458 Cuyamaca Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apple Valley Apartments with BalconyApple Valley Apartments with Garage
Apple Valley Apartments with ParkingApple Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Apple Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Lancaster, CAChino, CAPomona, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CARedlands, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Temescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CABanning, CACrestline, CAYucca Valley, CADuarte, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Citrus CollegeUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity