Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home. It is at the end of a court for great privacy and just a few short blocks from Downtown Antioch and the Rivertown District with all its great shops and restaurants. Home has a long, open floor plan with lots of natural light. Single car garage and storage shed in the spacious back yard round out the home. Call us today for an appointment!



REQUIREMENTS...



1. Must have at least twice the income to rent

2. FICO score must be 620 or higher

3. No active collections, past due accounts or unpaid collections

4. We are NOT accepting Section 8 on this property



No Pets Allowed



