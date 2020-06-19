All apartments in Antioch
5012 Stirrup Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5012 Stirrup Way

5012 Stirrup Way · (925) 754-6100
Location

5012 Stirrup Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5012 Stirrup Way · Avail. now

$2,599

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1579 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Antioch Home! - Such a gorgeous and cozy two story home in Antioch! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout an open, spacious floor plan. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes complete with a wonderful kitchen with a bar island and all appliances included. Close to everything: shopping, schools, restaurants, the freeway and more. You won't want to miss out on this one! To view virtual tour click or copy/paste http://vid.us/sas4av to your browser. To apply for this property please go to www.bluelinepm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Stirrup Way have any available units?
5012 Stirrup Way has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5012 Stirrup Way currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Stirrup Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Stirrup Way pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way offer parking?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way have a pool?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way have accessible units?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Stirrup Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Stirrup Way does not have units with air conditioning.
