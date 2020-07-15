All apartments in Antioch
4028 Folsom Drive

4028 Folsom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA 94531

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations. Huge master bedroom suite, slate floors in living room and dining area. Home backs up to open space and is located close to schools, shopping, and freeway access. Landscaper included. Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 392-4203 to schedule a viewing appointment.

Applicant must have gross household income 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass criminal background/rental history verification. FICO of 650 or higher preferred. Small pets may be negotiable with additional $500 deposit per pet. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and brings their own washer/dryer.

Apply Online at http://www.bestproperty4u.com/

Matt Brown
CalDRE 02059006

(RLNE1998549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Folsom Drive have any available units?
4028 Folsom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Antioch, CA.
Is 4028 Folsom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Folsom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Folsom Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Folsom Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive offer parking?
No, 4028 Folsom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Folsom Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 Folsom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Folsom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Folsom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Folsom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Folsom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
