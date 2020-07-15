4028 Folsom Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations. Huge master bedroom suite, slate floors in living room and dining area. Home backs up to open space and is located close to schools, shopping, and freeway access. Landscaper included. Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 392-4203 to schedule a viewing appointment.



Applicant must have gross household income 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass criminal background/rental history verification. FICO of 650 or higher preferred. Small pets may be negotiable with additional $500 deposit per pet. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and brings their own washer/dryer.



