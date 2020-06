Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1009994?source=marketing



-Kitchen, dining and living room on 1st floor.

-2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on 2nd floor.

-New laminate in downstairs living room.

-New carpet in both bedrooms and on stairs.

-Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters and tile floors.

-Recently remodeled bathroom with tile floors and tile shower surround.

-Glass shower doors in bathroom.

-Shared garage and laundry room.

-Community pool and common areas.

-On site private security patrols 7 days per week.

-Easy access to Highway 4.

-Near Shopping Center.

-Tenant pays all utilities, except water and garbage.

-Must see!



*Not accepting Sec.8

*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Tyler at (510) 418-0826

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



