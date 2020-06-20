All apartments in Antelope
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

3860 Little Rock Drive

3860 Little Rock Drive · (916) 609-2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3860 Little Rock Drive · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside. Newly remodeled kitchen has been updated with new flooring, countertops, and new appliances including electric oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Separate nook area for dining. Very large living room with vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting that come complete with ceiling fans for additional comfort. Both bathrooms have been updated with new shower/tub enclosures, light fixtures, sinks, countertops, and flooring. Large fenced backyard. Must see to appreciate! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
DRE #01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have any available units?
3860 Little Rock Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3860 Little Rock Drive have?
Some of 3860 Little Rock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Little Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Little Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Little Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antelope.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Little Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Little Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3860 Little Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
