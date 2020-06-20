3860 Little Rock Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet range

NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside. Newly remodeled kitchen has been updated with new flooring, countertops, and new appliances including electric oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Separate nook area for dining. Very large living room with vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting that come complete with ceiling fans for additional comfort. Both bathrooms have been updated with new shower/tub enclosures, light fixtures, sinks, countertops, and flooring. Large fenced backyard. Must see to appreciate! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Sorry, no pets, no smoking!



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

DRE #01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772523)