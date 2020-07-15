/
accessible apartments
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
