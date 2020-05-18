All apartments in Altadena
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
463 E Sacramento St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

463 E Sacramento St

463 East Sacramento Street · No Longer Available
Altadena
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

463 East Sacramento Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
https://youtu.be/3HSSM9uPhzA

Come home to your peaceful retreat in the Pasadena foothills!

1920's Spanish style cottage in the traditional California Bungalow Court setting.
8 cottages on nearly 1 acre of park-like grounds. Quiet. In the foothills.
Built in 1928 as vacation retreats for hikers. Around the corner from landmark Christmas Tree Lane.

This 1 bedroom / 1 bath cottage features an updated kitchen with quartz counters, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, new 5-burner range with convection oven, and new over-the-range microwave/fume hood. A bonus room that's perfect for single bed or office. A small dining room. A rear entry mudroom with washer/dryer. An enclosed back space perfect for bar-b-que and pets.

Yes! And it's PET FRIENDLY. Meow...Woof!

- Hardwood Floors -- in LR, BR and Bonus Room
- Tall French Windows -- abundant natural light
- Includes: Brand new Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Front loading Washer/Dryer. Serviceable fridge.

Fantastic Location --
- A few blocks to the hamlet of Altadena.
- 5 minutes to Old Town Pasadena.
- 25 min. to downtown L.A. -- convenient shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.
- Bike to JPL.. 3 block walk to library.
- 1 block to major bus line... connecting with Metro Gold Line to Downtown LA.

Outdoor Activity and Nature --
- Down the street from SoCal's best hiking/biking/horseback riding trails.
- 3 minutes to the Rose Bowl's golf, jogging and Olympic swimming facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

How much should you be paying for rent?

