463 E Sacramento St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

https://youtu.be/3HSSM9uPhzA



Come home to your peaceful retreat in the Pasadena foothills!



1920's Spanish style cottage in the traditional California Bungalow Court setting.

8 cottages on nearly 1 acre of park-like grounds. Quiet. In the foothills.

Built in 1928 as vacation retreats for hikers. Around the corner from landmark Christmas Tree Lane.



This 1 bedroom / 1 bath cottage features an updated kitchen with quartz counters, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, new 5-burner range with convection oven, and new over-the-range microwave/fume hood. A bonus room that's perfect for single bed or office. A small dining room. A rear entry mudroom with washer/dryer. An enclosed back space perfect for bar-b-que and pets.



Yes! And it's PET FRIENDLY. Meow...Woof!



- Hardwood Floors -- in LR, BR and Bonus Room

- Tall French Windows -- abundant natural light

- Includes: Brand new Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Front loading Washer/Dryer. Serviceable fridge.



Fantastic Location --

- A few blocks to the hamlet of Altadena.

- 5 minutes to Old Town Pasadena.

- 25 min. to downtown L.A. -- convenient shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.

- Bike to JPL.. 3 block walk to library.

- 1 block to major bus line... connecting with Metro Gold Line to Downtown LA.



Outdoor Activity and Nature --

- Down the street from SoCal's best hiking/biking/horseback riding trails.

- 3 minutes to the Rose Bowl's golf, jogging and Olympic swimming facility.