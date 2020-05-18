463 E Sacramento St

Amenities
Come home to your peaceful retreat in the Pasadena foothills!
1920's Spanish style cottage in the traditional California Bungalow Court setting.
8 cottages on nearly 1 acre of park-like grounds. Quiet. In the foothills.
Built in 1928 as vacation retreats for hikers. Around the corner from landmark Christmas Tree Lane.
This 1 bedroom / 1 bath cottage features an updated kitchen with quartz counters, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, new 5-burner range with convection oven, and new over-the-range microwave/fume hood. A bonus room that's perfect for single bed or office. A small dining room. A rear entry mudroom with washer/dryer. An enclosed back space perfect for bar-b-que and pets.
Yes! And it's PET FRIENDLY. Meow...Woof!
- Hardwood Floors -- in LR, BR and Bonus Room
- Tall French Windows -- abundant natural light
- Includes: Brand new Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Front loading Washer/Dryer. Serviceable fridge.
Fantastic Location --
- A few blocks to the hamlet of Altadena.
- 5 minutes to Old Town Pasadena.
- 25 min. to downtown L.A. -- convenient shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.
- Bike to JPL.. 3 block walk to library.
- 1 block to major bus line... connecting with Metro Gold Line to Downtown LA.
Outdoor Activity and Nature --
- Down the street from SoCal's best hiking/biking/horseback riding trails.
- 3 minutes to the Rose Bowl's golf, jogging and Olympic swimming facility.