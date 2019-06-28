All apartments in Altadena
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

407 East Altadena Drive

407 East Altadena Drive · No Longer Available
Altadena
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

407 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Situated far back and away from the street, this Altadena residence will be the one you will want to call home. As if it were taken right out of a home and garden magazine this traditional ranch offers a mid-century vibe and radiates charm and feel good energy. Inside is an open living room and dining room with views to the lush back yard, built in bookshelves, handsome fireplace and wood floors throughout. The functional kitchen with abundant storage features slate tile flooring, pendant and recessed lighting plus a quaint breakfast nook. Adjacent to the living room is an enclosed patio with vaulted ceilings, making it an ideal work-space or hobby room. Completing the floor plan are three conveniently laid out bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a tranquil and serene back yard with multiple entertaining areas. Move in ready and waiting to be called home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East Altadena Drive have any available units?
407 East Altadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 407 East Altadena Drive have?
Some of 407 East Altadena Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East Altadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 East Altadena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East Altadena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 East Altadena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 East Altadena Drive offers parking.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 East Altadena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive have a pool?
No, 407 East Altadena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 407 East Altadena Drive has accessible units.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 East Altadena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 East Altadena Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 East Altadena Drive has units with air conditioning.
