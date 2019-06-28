407 East Altadena Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Situated far back and away from the street, this Altadena residence will be the one you will want to call home. As if it were taken right out of a home and garden magazine this traditional ranch offers a mid-century vibe and radiates charm and feel good energy. Inside is an open living room and dining room with views to the lush back yard, built in bookshelves, handsome fireplace and wood floors throughout. The functional kitchen with abundant storage features slate tile flooring, pendant and recessed lighting plus a quaint breakfast nook. Adjacent to the living room is an enclosed patio with vaulted ceilings, making it an ideal work-space or hobby room. Completing the floor plan are three conveniently laid out bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a tranquil and serene back yard with multiple entertaining areas. Move in ready and waiting to be called home!

