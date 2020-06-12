All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 2195 N Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2195 N Hill Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

2195 N Hill Avenue

2195 North Hill Avenue · (818) 583-1121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2195 North Hill Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Set back from the street for ultimate privacy, this Monterey Colonial Revival is graced by many original details with beamed ceilings, wrought iron and inlaid Spanish tiles. Elegant living room features stunning picture window that showcases the incredible view. Both the formal living and dining rooms are of grand proportions featuring gleaming original wood floors and period fixtures. The library/family room features a beamed ceiling, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. From both the livingroom and library, there is access onto a classic Spanish courtyard with covered patio featuring a fountain, and roses. The gated courtyard exudes traditional elegance, offering a private setting for entertaining. The kitchen is spacious with three walls of wood cabinetry. The breakfast room is flooded with natural light and features wood floors and original corner cabinets. The room flows into the adjacent butler's pantry with original, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. Completing the downstairs is a bedroom with private bath as well as a powder room for guests. Upstairs are five bedrooms, some with access to classic covered Spanish balcony. The electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems have been recently upgraded. 3D tour #https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YihRiUMm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have any available units?
2195 N Hill Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2195 N Hill Avenue have?
Some of 2195 N Hill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 N Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2195 N Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 N Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 N Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 N Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2195 N Hill Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2195 N Hill Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity