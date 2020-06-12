2195 N Hill Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Set back from the street for ultimate privacy, this Monterey Colonial Revival is graced by many original details with beamed ceilings, wrought iron and inlaid Spanish tiles. Elegant living room features stunning picture window that showcases the incredible view. Both the formal living and dining rooms are of grand proportions featuring gleaming original wood floors and period fixtures. The library/family room features a beamed ceiling, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. From both the livingroom and library, there is access onto a classic Spanish courtyard with covered patio featuring a fountain, and roses. The gated courtyard exudes traditional elegance, offering a private setting for entertaining. The kitchen is spacious with three walls of wood cabinetry. The breakfast room is flooded with natural light and features wood floors and original corner cabinets. The room flows into the adjacent butler's pantry with original, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. Completing the downstairs is a bedroom with private bath as well as a powder room for guests. Upstairs are five bedrooms, some with access to classic covered Spanish balcony. The electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems have been recently upgraded. 3D tour #https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YihRiUMm