All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1923 E Washington Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1923 E Washington Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1923 E Washington Boulevard

1923 East Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1923 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate and recently updated 2 master bedroom multi-level Townhouse located in the heart of Pasadena! Spacious and bright with high ceilings and laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout with LED lighting! Smart ECoBee Thermostat controls central heat & A/C. Newly added top of the line stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and large microwave. Master bedrooms upstairs include walk in closets and washer and dryer unit included in hallway closet! Attached 2 cargarage with remote access. Front fenced private patio has a lemon tree. Quick access to freeway and walking distance to shopping and markets.Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1923 E Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 1923 E Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 E Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1923 E Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 E Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1923 E Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1923 E Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 E Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1923 E Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1923 E Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 E Washington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 E Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1923 E Washington Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts