1923 E Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate and recently updated 2 master bedroom multi-level Townhouse located in the heart of Pasadena! Spacious and bright with high ceilings and laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout with LED lighting! Smart ECoBee Thermostat controls central heat & A/C. Newly added top of the line stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and large microwave. Master bedrooms upstairs include walk in closets and washer and dryer unit included in hallway closet! Attached 2 cargarage with remote access. Front fenced private patio has a lemon tree. Quick access to freeway and walking distance to shopping and markets.Don't miss this gem!