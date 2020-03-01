163 Figueroa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath front house is set back from the street and has been newly remodeled. The spacious living room features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, and ample natural light. The large kitchen comes with new cabinets and stone countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. There is new carpet in 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom has been renovated. The home is equipped with central a/c and there is also an adjacent laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This lease includes access to the large front yard and a 2 car detached garage, in addition to 2 uncovered parking spaces. Great location conveniently close to the freeway, shopping, JPL, Old Town Pasadena, as well as biking and hiking trails. Don't miss your chance to enjoy life in the foothills with this Altadena gem!