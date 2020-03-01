All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 163 Figueroa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
163 Figueroa Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

163 Figueroa Drive

163 Figueroa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

163 Figueroa Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath front house is set back from the street and has been newly remodeled. The spacious living room features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, and ample natural light. The large kitchen comes with new cabinets and stone countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. There is new carpet in 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom has been renovated. The home is equipped with central a/c and there is also an adjacent laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This lease includes access to the large front yard and a 2 car detached garage, in addition to 2 uncovered parking spaces. Great location conveniently close to the freeway, shopping, JPL, Old Town Pasadena, as well as biking and hiking trails. Don't miss your chance to enjoy life in the foothills with this Altadena gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Figueroa Drive have any available units?
163 Figueroa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 163 Figueroa Drive have?
Some of 163 Figueroa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Figueroa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
163 Figueroa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Figueroa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 163 Figueroa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 163 Figueroa Drive offers parking.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Figueroa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive have a pool?
No, 163 Figueroa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive have accessible units?
No, 163 Figueroa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Figueroa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Figueroa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 Figueroa Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts