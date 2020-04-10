1585 East ALTADENA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Elegant and charming English Tudor Residence with turret entry, sweeping stairway and arched doorways. Exterior of house half timbered, w/extensive use of brick and Palos verde stone. 4 large bedrooms and 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms upstairs, 1 guest/maid's bedroom downstairs with a bathroom in suite, 1 powder room for guests at entry level. Impeccable hardwood floors throughout the home and recently redone bathrooms and kitchen. Totally private backyard with beautiful mountain views, pool and jacuzzi, built-in BBQ/island/bar and covered basketball area in the very back of the property that sits on 2 lots. Street to street property, w/extra long driveway for all your guests and 3 car garage. The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished (negotiable). Available from 15th of July but negotiable and for a minimum of 12 months.