Altadena, CA
1585 East ALTADENA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1585 East ALTADENA Drive

1585 East Altadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1585 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant and charming English Tudor Residence with turret entry, sweeping stairway and arched doorways. Exterior of house half timbered, w/extensive use of brick and Palos verde stone. 4 large bedrooms and 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms upstairs, 1 guest/maid's bedroom downstairs with a bathroom in suite, 1 powder room for guests at entry level. Impeccable hardwood floors throughout the home and recently redone bathrooms and kitchen. Totally private backyard with beautiful mountain views, pool and jacuzzi, built-in BBQ/island/bar and covered basketball area in the very back of the property that sits on 2 lots. Street to street property, w/extra long driveway for all your guests and 3 car garage. The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished (negotiable). Available from 15th of July but negotiable and for a minimum of 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have any available units?
1585 East ALTADENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have?
Some of 1585 East ALTADENA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 East ALTADENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1585 East ALTADENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 East ALTADENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive offers parking.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive has a pool.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 East ALTADENA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 East ALTADENA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

